Former Real Madrid soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo revealed Monday that he and partner Georgina Rodriguez were mourning the loss of their son.

Ronaldo, who announced the impending arrival of twins last fall, shared the emotional update to his Instagram account.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the statement read. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

The statement, shared by both Ronaldo and Rodriguez, continued, "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

The statement was signed from both Ronaldo, 37, and Rodriguez, 28. The pair are also parents to daughter, Alana, 3, and Ronaldo is father to son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins, Eva and Mateo, 4.

The Manchester United forward announced he was welcoming a second set of twins last October.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," he captioned a photo laying beside his longtime partner and holding a sonogram. "Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you."

In December, the couple revealed they were expecting a boy and a girl with a homemade video.

"Where life begins and love never ends," Ronaldo captioned a short clip of their children popping balloons filled with blue and pink confetti.

Despite a professional soccer career that has spanned nearly two decades, Ronaldo has said his family is his "absolute priority."

"My children are the most important part of my life," he said in a heartfelt letter to his kids in 2019. "Being a father is a unique and personal journey, which has completely changed me."

