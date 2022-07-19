Chris Pratt’s son steals the thunder in dad’s shirtless selfie

There are no days off when you're a parent, not even when you're Chris Pratt.

The dad of three posted a shirtless selfie on Monday from what appears to be his on-set trailer for Prime Video's upcoming "The Terminal List."

"Lookin cut," Pratt, 43, captioned a photo baring toned abs and a fake cut on his chest.

But it wasn't Pratt's body taking center stage. A sticky note affixed to his mirror is what got fans talking.

"See ya at 8:00 ish" the note read, followed by a heart and son Jack's signature. Pratt shares Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"The note," one commenter wrote with a string of emotional emojis.

Another chimed in, “That love note from Jack!”

Even Pratt's brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger weighed in on the sentimental sticky note.

“See yah at 8 ish jackkkooo," Schwarzenegger commented.

Pratt is also dad to Lyla, 1, and Eloise, 1 month, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Earlier this summer, Pratt spoke out about the emotions he felt after a well-intentioned Instagram post ribbing his wife and celebrating their “gorgeous, healthy” newborn daughter derailed last November.

The comment was criticized, because Jack was born premature and has some visual impairment.

“I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me,’” Pratt told Men's Health. “And then I gave her some sh-t in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife — she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.’ And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.’”

Pratt said the backlash was "f--ked up."

"My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s 9. And it’s etched in digital stone," he told the outlet. "It really f-----g bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are — to the people close to me — a real burden.”

