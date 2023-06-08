Chris Paul recalls reaction to daughter getting bullied because he hasn’t won a championship

NBA star Chris Paul said it's been tough for him almost winning an NBA Championship multiple times, but admitted it's "even harder" for the people closest to him.

The Phoenix Suns point guard said on the June 6 episode of "The Pivot" podcast his daughter has been bullied at school over her father's NBA career.

"My daughter is the sweetest soul you’ll ever meet in your life," Paul said. "But she’s at that age now where at school, kids talk crazy to her. She had a little boy at school that said some reckless stuff to her that was like, 'Your daddy ain’t never gonna win no championship.'"

Paul, 38, said his daughter held it together in the moment, but became upset once she got in the car after school and called her dad, who said he turned it into a teachable moment.

"I had to have that conversation with her and talk to her," he said. "And tell her, 'Baby, some people talk and some people do.'"

The 12-time All Star added his lack of winning a championship has also affected another member of his family: his wife Jada Paul.

"My wife is the one who has the bear those late nights, those ‘I can’t sleep,'" he said.

Chris and Jada Paul married in 2011 and share two children: Chris Jr., 14, and Camryn, 10.