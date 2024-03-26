Christopher Meloni took a trip down memory lane in honor of his daughter Sophia’s 23rd birthday.

“Bananas, beaches, love, creativity,” Meloni captioned an Instagram post on March 23. “So happy you came to us @sophiaemeloni. So happy you let me glom on to ur B Day.”

The “Law & Order” star included a series of photos showing Sophia through the years. In one, a then-toddler Sophia poses in a pool with her Dad. Both Meloni and Sophia have identical blue eyes.

Meloni and his wife, artist Sherman Williams, are also parents of son Dante, 20. The couple, who welcomed both children through surrogacy, have been married for more than 28 years.

“I think my kids would call me a little crazy,” Meloni said in an interview with USA Today in 2014. “I’m very physical, very affectionate. I’m also very disciplined and focused on education."

Sophia Meloni has her dad's intense blue eyes. @chris_meloniv via Instagram

Sophia attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, and now works as a writer, according to her Instagram bio. In 2003, when Sophia was a baby, she had a cameo on "Law & Order: SVU." Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU for 12 seasons and stayed close friends with Mariska Hargitay, who is Sophia's godmother.

Meloni and Williams are empty nesters after dropping Dante off at college in September 2023.

“You take the steps necessary, and everything is great, and then you get home and it feels like you hear the wind whistling through the hallways,” Meloni told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that year. “Tumbleweeds. There’s an emptiness. It’s tough, I’m dealing with it right now. It’s a real thing.”

Meloni went on to note that there is an upside: He can spend more time with his wife.

“Honestly, every night has a potential to be date night,” he said. “You get a little closer, and you walk a little closer and slower.”