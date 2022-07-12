Chris Hemsworth posts throwback photos with his daughter on the first 'Thor' set and now

Thor has a favorite superhero.

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth, 38, shared a post on Instagram with two pictures, taken 11 years apart, of him and his daughter, India Rose.

"Here's two pics of me and my daughter," Hemsworth captioned the post. "One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on 'Thor: Love and Thunder.' She's my favourite superhero."

Hemsworth's eldest daughter, one of three children he shares with wife Elsa Pataky, is seen in the first picture as a little baby gazing up at her father dressed in the Thor costume. Baby India doesn't quite reach the top of Hemsworth's huge boots in the picture.

The second picture, in black and white, shows Hemsworth cuddling his daughter on set.

India Rose made a cameo in the latest film along with one of her brothers. She plays the character Love, daughter of Gorr. Hemsworth’s latest movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” made its cinematic debut on Friday.

Friends and fans of the star gushed in the comments over the adorable post.

"You're an awesome daddy!" photographer Jasin Boland commented.

Jason Momoa commented simply with three heart emojis.

Hemsworth has previously shared photos with his children, including one post in which he revealed one of his twin sons wants to be a different superhero when he grows up: Superman.

"Lucky I have two other kids," the actor joked in his Instagram post.

