Channing Tatum doesn’t dance around hard topics with his 9-year-old daughter, Everly. But there are some discussions that can wait.

For example, Everly has no idea that the “Magic Mike” franchise was inspired by her father’s own experience in the industry.

“When she’s old enough to watch them, we’ll have that conversation,” Tatum, 42, told ET on Jan. 25. “There’s no version of me not having the conversation of ‘Dad didn’t just do (it) in movies; I was an actual stripper.' I’m not gonna lie to her.”

Salma Hayek, who stars alongside Tatum in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” was quick to note that Everly “probably already knows.”

“She probably does know,” the actor agreed.

The “21 Jump Street” star shares Everly with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. The couple, who met on the set of their 2006 film "Step Up," split in 2018, after nearly nine years of marriage. In a 2017 interview with ET, Tatum recalled coming clean to Dewan about his past.

“I think it was one of the very first, like, dinners that we ever had together,” he revealed. “I don’t know. I’m not shy about it. She was just like, ‘What?’ She needed to know, just like everybody.”

He said Dewan was unfazed by the revelation.

“Weirdly enough, girls ask less questions than guys do,” Tatum said. “Guys want to know everything about it like, ‘What? How much? When? Were you naked?’”

When Tatum was 18, he worked for eight months at a Chippendale-style revue in Florida and performed under the alias “Chan Crawford.”

Tatum's father, Glenn, learned of his stripping more than a decade later.

"We were walking together, and my dad said: 'Why? You didn't need the money. We always provided,'" Tatum told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. Tatum said Glenn's reaction broke his heart.

"I told him it had nothing to do with him," Tatum shared. "That was my road. That was the road I had to take."

