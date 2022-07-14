See the photo of Carson Daly and son Jackson twinning at The Open in Scotland

Carson Daly is teeing up for a big weekend in Scotland with his lookalike son, Jackson, by his side.

The TODAY co-host is reporting from the birthplace of golf, St. Andrews, Scotland, for the 150th The Open Championship, and didn't miss an opportunity to make it a family affair.

"I couldn't come here with my dad who got me into golf, so I brought the graphics department," Carson said on TODAY Thursday alongside NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico, as son Jackson, 13, joined him on set.

Carson, 48, was referencing Jackson's creative homemade graphic skills he utilized for PopStart when the family was quarantined.

TODAY co-host Carson Daly and son, Jackson, will watch Tiger Woods play this weekend in Scotland. TODAY

As for the father-son visit to St. Andrews, Carson added, “It’s a special place for a family, especially who loves golf, to come and visit.”

The proud dad also revealed Jackson was recognized while out in town.

"Never made it to St. Andrews @TheHomeOfGolf in Scotland with pops, but being here this week w my son for #TheOpen150th anniversary is beyond bucket list material!" Carson captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram. "Hard to put into words how special it is to take in the golf history, the town, the venue & the fans who all took the same pilgrimage.

Another Instagram post from Carson showed the father-son duo sharing the anchor desk.

It's not the first lookalike moment for the pair. Earlier this summer, Carson shared a photo to Instagram captured by Savannah Guthrie’s husband, Mike Feldman, that showcases their unmistakable similarities.

“Wow he looks just like his Dad!” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Holy cow, twins!!”

Carson and wife, Siri Daly, are also parents to daughters Etta, 9, London, 7, and Goldie, 2.