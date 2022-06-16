Carson Daly's son, Jackson, learned he has something in common with star golfer Justin Thomas after teaming up with Carson to conduct a dream interview with the reigning PGA Championship winner and his own dad ahead of Father's Day.

It turns out pro golfers can get annoyed by their dads coaching them just like 13-year-olds still learning the game.

"I know your dad’s your coach. What was it like?" Jackson asked Justin in an interview that aired on TODAY Thursday. "Because my dad’s my coach and sometimes he can get me a little mad kind of always giving me pointers."

The two-time major winner had some bad news for him.

"Yeah, that doesn’t change by the way," he said. "I’m 29, and it still happens from time to time."

Just like Carson, a longtime golf fanatic, who serves as Jackson's coach on the course, Justin has been coached his entire life by his father, Mike. The former PGA professional worked long hours as a teaching pro at a golf course in Kentucky during Justin's childhood.

Mike now serves as Justin's coach on the PGA Tour, and it has worked out to the tune of 15 PGA victories and two majors, including last month's PGA Championship.

Justin remembered back to hitting balls all day at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky, waiting for his father to get done teaching at the club so they could play nine holes together.

"The biggest memories I have from when he was young was all the chipping contests we used to have up at the putting green," Mike said. "They were pretty fierce battles — a lot of competitiveness going on."

Carson has fond memories of his own from playing golf with his stepfather, Richard Caruso, affectionately known as "Pops," who died in 2017. Carson's biological father, Jim Daly, died of bladder cancer in 1979.

"My relationship with my stepdad, I was born and raised on the golf course," Carson said. "I lost my dad when I was 5 years old, and everything about life that I've learned, everything that I am as a man now, is with my dad on the golf course."

Jackson not only looks like Carson’s mini-me, he also shares a passion for broadcasting with his dad. Jackson was interviewing Justin for his latest assignment with "NBC’s Nightly News: Kids Edition."

Jackson, who is the oldest of Carson's four children, also often helped as Carson's impromptu "graphics department" during the pandemic when Carson was broadcasting segments from their home.

Another place they have bonded is the golf course.

"There’s a reason why there’s nothing like going out and playing golf with your dad," Justin said.

"Something my dad hammered down my throat is just to enjoy what you’re doing," he added.

Just like Carson has done with Jackson, Mike impressed on Justin at an early age that his worth isn't measured by his scores on a golf course. Justin now has his own foundation that helps children in need fulfill their potential, and he hosts an annual junior tournament.

"We always try to give the message to him that people are going to remember how you treated them more so than what your accomplishments were in a sport," Mike said.