Carson Daly's baby daughter adorably crashes TODAY live broadcast

TODAY's Carson Daly had the sweetest assist on his first day back to work after the holidays.

Carson produced the Popstart segment from home and not all the Daly kids were ready for family time to be over.

As the dad of four ended a segment on Janet Jackson's new documentary, he experienced the sweetest interruption.

"Da-da, da-da," a tiny voice said off-screen

Fellow TODAY co-hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, and Sheinelle Jones clasped their hands and collectively cooed from Studio 1A.

"Who do we have?" Hoda wondered.

"Do we have Go Go?" Al asked, just before baby Goldie climbed into Carson's lap.

"Hey sweetheart!" Al added.

The proud dad positioned the squirmy toddler on his lap in front of the camera.

"Did you just walk in here by yourself?" Carson asked his youngest child.

"Yeah!" Goldie responded.

The 9-month-old stayed on Carson's lap for the remainder of the show helping dad hold graphics for segments on Queen Elizabeth II, "The Office", and John Travolta.

“Who is that?” Carson asked Goldie, holding a photo of the “Grease” actor for Goldie to see.

“Tr-vo-a” the toddler responded.

Carson Daly's youngest daughter Goldie joined dad for TODAY Monday's broadcast from home. TODAY

Before signing off, Goldie blew kisses and waved goodbye to the camera.

Goldie waved goodbye and blew kisses before signing off. TODAY

It's not the first time one of the Daly kids has given their dad a little help on the job.

At the start of the coronavius pandemic in April 2020, son Jackson helped his dad with PopStart, holding up some homemade graphics.

“There’s CGI, computer-generated imagery. This is KGI. This is kid-generated imagery,” Carson said while pointing to a handwritten “PopStart” sign that the 11-year-old was holding behind him.

As the segment drew to a close, Hoda Kotb said goodbye to Jack, inspiring him to lean in, put down his PopStart sign, show his face and wave.

Carson and wife, Siri, are also parents to Etta, 8, and London, 6.