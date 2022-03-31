Bruce Willis’ daughters thank fans for ‘exquisite outpouring of love,’ share throwback pics

Bruce Willis' daughters shared photos of loving childhood moments with their father and thanked fans for their support after announcing that the "Die Hard" star is stepping away from acting due to a language disorder.

After revealing Wednesday that Willis, 67, has been diagnosed with aphasia, Rumer Willis, 33, and Scout Willis, 30, posted some family photos showing the sweet side of the action movie star.

Bruce Willis' oldest daughter, Rumer, shared photos from her childhood with the "Die Hard" star after the family announced he would be retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Rumer, who is the oldest of Willis' five daughters and one of his three children with ex-wife Demi Moore, shared eight photos on her Instagram story of her as a young girl being held by Willis.

The "Pulp Fiction" star beams as he holds her as a toddler, and the two share sweet hugs in other photos.

Rumer also shared a screenshot of a message from actor Annie Starke in which she sends her love to the family.

"The love your family has for each other & those in your orbit is complete, soulful & eternal... trust me, I've experienced it... and it gives me joy to know that Bruce is basking in the magic that is the Willis tribe," Starke wrote.

Scout, who is also one of Willis' daughters with Moore, shared a message of thanks Wednesday in her Instagram story.

"The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away," she wrote. "Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning Love for my daddio and my whole family!"

She shared some photos of her own, including a more recent one where she and her father are sitting together and smiling.

Scout Willis is the action star's second-oldest of his five daughters. scoutlaruewillis/ Instagram

The family shared the news in an Instagram post Wednesday about Willis stepping away from acting nearly 40 years after reaching stardom on "Moonlighting" in 1985 and becoming an action movie icon in 1988 with the first of the "Die Hard" movies.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they wrote. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

The message is signed by Willis’ three daughters with Moore — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, 28 — as well as Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7, who are his two daughters with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Aphasia is a disorder caused by damage to the brain that impairs speaking, reading, writing and understanding others, according to the National Aphasia Association.