Demi Moore shares new family pics from Bruce Willis’ birthday celebration

On his birthday, it’s clear Bruce Willis is surrounded with love.

The actor, who was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, celebrated his 68th birthday over the weekend with family at his side. The “Die Hard” actor’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, gave fans a look into the festivities with a series of posts on social media that included a delightful series of pictures and videos.

“More from Bruce’s birthday, yesterday,” Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 until 2000, wrote in a post shared on her Instagram page on March 19.

Moore's post featured nine photos of the actor alongside his blended family, including individual pictures of him with each of his daughters with Moore: Rumer Willis, 34, Scout LaRue Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29. Pictures of Willis's two younger daughters, 8-year-old Evelyn Penn and 10-year-old Mabel Ray, with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, were also included.

The first photo in the carousel showed a bright image of the actor with Heming Willis, Moore and all of their children.

Tallulah, Willis and Moore celebrate the actor's birthday. @demimoore via Instagram

In one photo, Tallulah wore a T-shirt that appeared to be a nod to one of the more memorable moments of her father’s career. The shirt featured a picture of Willis singing into a microphone. In 1987, Willis starred in a television mockumentary about his fake alter-ego, singer “Bruno Radolini,” which appears to be the photo on the shirt.

In one photo, Moore can be seen wearing a baseball cap that reads "Actor." In later photos, the hat seemed to be playfully passed around amongst the family, with Willis and Tallulah also wearing the hat.

In the comments section of Moore's post, fans of Willis were quick to shower the actor with birthday wishes and support. Heart and party popper emojis were dotted throughout the post's comments section.

“Family first…” one user wrote. “You all are beautiful humans. Happy birthday to the man of this Tribe. Take good care of you all.”

“So much love involved!!!” another replied. “(Sending) you all lots of love and good vibrations from Brazil!!! He’s sooooooo lucky to have such a caring and supportive family!!!”

In addition to time with family, Willis also received a birthday serenade, which can be seen in a March 19 video posted by Moore on Twitter.

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” Moore captioned the video. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

The video shows Willis as he sings “Happy Birthday” with his family. It ends with Willis kissing his wife on her cheek and his family shouting, “Hip, hip, hooray!”