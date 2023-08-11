Brody Jenner and fiancée Tia Blanco are parents to a baby girl! Now, Brody is vowing to have a close relationship with his daughter that he never had with his parent Caitlyn Jenner.

"We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th," Brody, 39, who starred on the MTV series "The Hills," wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of the couple's home birth. "Momma and baby are in perfect health. "We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

Brody also posted a photo slideshow of his little girl and her pro surfer mom, writing, "I love my girls."

Brody directed his followers to a YouTube video that followed the couple's pregnancy and birth. The video included Brody's reflections on his relationship with Caitlyn (formerly named Bruce), who in 2015, came out as a transgender woman.

"I think that what I’m most excited about is doing things differently than my father did. Growing up, I didn’t have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce,” Brody said, adding that Caitlyn “wasn’t really around for me growing up. So I think that just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I could possibly be and getting ready for the journey and just so very excited."

Who is Brody Jenner?

Brody, his brother Brandon Jenner and their sister Cassandra Marino are Caitlyn Jenner's children from her marriage to Linda Thompson.

Caitlyn's other children include Burt Jenner, from her marriage to Chrystie Scott, and Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, from her marriage to Kris Jenner. Caitlyn is also a stepparent to Kris' other children, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

Brody launched his Hollywood career in 2005 by starring on the short-lived MTV reality show "Princes of Malibu" with Brandon and his mother during her marriage to music producer David Foster (who is now the husband of singer Katharine McPhee).

After the show's cancellation, Brody landed a role on "The Hills," a reality series about young adults finding love and success in Los Angeles. On the series, Brody was romantically linked to co-star Lauren Conrad, although she later said that their relationship was dramatized for the cameras.

"I definitely had a crush on Brody. But the funny thing was we had zero chemistry. He was my friend, I enjoyed spending time with him, but it just felt forced,” she said during MTV’s 2016 special, “The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now.”

"We knew the cameras were making it look like more than it was," Conrad added. "There was so much pressure on me at that point to get a boyfriend or date someone who was willing to film, that we just sort of let them do whatever they wanted."

In 2018, Brody married reality star Kaitlynn Carter; the couple announced their separation in 2019.

“They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward," representatives Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire told TODAY.

Brody previously dated "Complicated" singer Avril Lavigne from 2010 to 2012.

Brody Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship

Brody and Caitlyn's relationship hasn't been on solid footing.

During a 2013 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Brody noted how "attentive" and "loving" Caitlyn was with daughters Kendall and Kylie, noting the difference in their parent-child relationship.

"I was the one child that didn't really have the greatest relationship" with Caitlyn, said Brody, noting that she was "never around for me" on many birthdays, which caused resentment.

"It's interesting to watch how you are with the girls," Brody told Caitlyn during an on-camera beach trip with his siblings. "Because it's something I'm not really used to."

L-R: Cassandra Marino, Caitlyn Jenner, Brody Jenner, Linda Thompson and Brandon Jenner pose for a family photo in 2019. Harmony Gerber / Getty Images

Caitlyn (along with the Kardashian sisters and Kendall and Kylie) did not attend Brody's wedding to Kaitlynn Carter.

“Brody really kind of just brushed it off, but he has to have felt something, but he doesn’t express it,” Carter said in 2019 of Caitlyn’s absence on "The Hills: New Beginnings."

In the episode, Brody called Caitlyn's absence "a bummer."

"Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have had her there,” said Brody. "But she had better things to do. Apparently.”

Caitlyn has acknowledged her strained relationship with some of her children, particularly before her transition.

“Those years, I was not a good parent,” she told Rob Lowe during a 2020 episode of his podcast "Literally! With Rob Lowe," according to E News.

“I had four kids. I was too busy struggling with my own issues and my own self. I very much regret that, that I wasn’t there more for my young kids," remarked Caitlyn.

Caitlyn and Brody came together in 2019 to celebrate Brandon's new music single "Death of Me," posing for a family photo.