Brody Jenner used breast milk in his coffee when he ran out of almond milk

It is not uncommon for frazzled parents of newborns to forget to purchase household essentials.

It is less common for parents to run out of almond milk and decide to use breast milk instead.

But that's exactly what Brody Jenner did.

In this video detailing his first month as a parent, Jenner, former cast member of "The Hills," says, "I just came out to make us both some coffee, and we are out of almond milk. But I did find one thing." He flashes a partially full Lansinoh breast milk bag to the camera and smiles.

"Now I hear great things about breast milk," Brody continues. "I hear it's very nutritious. I hear it's very delicious. I think it'll do."

To his credit, Jenner does ask for permission from his fiancée, professional surfer Tia Blanco, before using the breast milk.

He wakes her up from the nap she's sharing with their daughter, Honey, and says, "Sorry to disturb you but we're out of almond milk. Do you mind if we use the breast milk that I put in the fridge last night?"

"No, it'll probably be really good for you," Blanco replies sleepily.

"You want some, too?" Jenner laughs.

With jaunty music in the background, Jenner divides the breast milk between two mugs, one with a green design that reads "California 1," and the second that says, "Happy F---ing Morning."

Jenner rouses an obviously sleeping Blanco a second time, saying, "Do you want your breast milk latte?" After a beat of silence, he says, "Babe?" Realizing his mistake, he continues, "Oh, sorry, babe. Didn't realize you were sleeping again."

Snuggling in bed next to the baby and Blanco, Jenner says, "I'm excited," and starts to suggest that the next time Blanco has to pump, she should pump a little extra for their coffee.

As the couple clink mugs over the sleeping Honey, Jenner says, "Cheers. Thank you."

After taking a sip, Jenner smacks his lips a few times and concludes, "It's freaking delicious."

Brody Jenner as a dad

Jenner and Blanco welcomed their daughter Honey Raye Jenner on July 29.

The couple has been extremely open about their parenting journey, even sharing video of Honey's home birth. (Jenner noted in the comments that he added an "accidental lip ring filter" to the video.)

He has also been extremely candid about his relationship with Caitlyn (formerly named Bruce), who came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

In a YouTube video that follows the couple's pregnancy journey, Jenner says, "I think that what I’m most excited about is doing things differently than my father did."

Who is Brody Jenner?

Brody, his brother Brandon Jenner and their sister Cassandra Marino are Caitlyn Jenner’s children from her marriage to Linda Thompson.

Caitlyn’s other children include Burt Jenner, from her marriage to Chrystie Scott, and Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, from her marriage to Kris Jenner. Caitlyn is also a stepparent to Kris’ other children, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

Brody launched his Hollywood career in 2005 by starring on the short-lived MTV reality show “Princes of Malibu.” After the show’s cancellation, Brody landed a role on “The Hills,” a reality series about young adults in Los Angeles.