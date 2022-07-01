Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess welcome their first child together

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ baby boy has arrived!

The couple announced on their Instagrams on Thursday that they welcomed their first child together on June 28. Green and Burgess also revealed that they named their baby boy Zane Walker Green.

The couple shared a black-and-white photo of their newborn’s hand holding onto the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star’s finger.

“Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12,” Green, 48, wrote alongside his Instagram post, adding two red heart emojis.

Sharna also shared the same photo on her page, writing, “Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm My heart is now forever outside of my body.”

The pair’s posts were filled with congratulatory messages from famous friends and followers.

This is the “Dancing With the Stars” pro’s first child. Green and ex-wife Megan Fox share sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. The actor is also father to 20-year-old son Kassius from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

Burgess and Green began dating in 2020 after a mutual friend set them up. They competed together on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The couple announced in February that they were expecting a baby together. A month later, Burgess revealed on her Instagram story that she got pregnant while on birth control. While they hoped to start a family at a later point, “The Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it. We are big believers in everything happening for a reason,” she wrote.

“There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it,” she added.

Additionally in a recent interview, the professional dancer explained how she knew her boyfriend’s priorities as a father of four going into their relationship.

“Bri had a whole life with another person and babies, and I can’t expect that to just be like, ‘Well, I’m No. 1 priority and what I need is the thing,’” she said in an episode of “The Viall Files.” “I wanted to know him, to support him, to love him. These people will be a part of his life forever so I can’t expect to not take them into consideration too. There is no comparison.”