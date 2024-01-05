Brian Austin Green had a vasectomy after his 5th child: ‘It’s time to close the shop’

Brian Austin Green is the father of five kids. He has no plans to make it six.

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star recently revealed he had a vasectomy following the birth of his youngest child, Zane, whom he welcomed with Sharna Burgess in June 2022.

“So, funny story. I haven’t really planned for any of my kids. They’ve literally come, every time it’s been like, ‘Oh, OK, yeah, we can do this,’” he said on his “Old-ish” podcast that he hosts with fiancée Burgess and Randy Spelling. The trio was asked by a fan if any of them planned to have more children.

“I love my kids, and I wasn’t against any of them. But I’ve never experienced that thing of looking at a pregnancy test, hoping that it’s positive and preparing that way,” Green said.

Burgess then explained that Green had a procedure.

“So, Bri, actually — here’s a juicy bit of information — had a vasectomy when Zane was like, what eight weeks old?” she said.

“I had a vasectomy after Zane was born,” he confirmed.

“Zane was born. I was like, ‘I think it’s time to close the shop,’” he added.

Although Green, 50, did have a vasectomy, Burgess, 38, did not rule out having another child.

“If we do it again, I do want the experience of us planning it together during the pregnancy tests and really being on this journey with each other. So we would probably end up having to do IVF,” she said.

“And it was a beautiful thing that Brian did because birth control always made me feel crazy and not inside my own body. So I was really, really grateful for that," Burgess said. "It was such a big and beautiful thing he did and it secures comfort and no stress in our sex life, not worrying about if we are or if we aren’t, which is such a gift, and then we can move forward and plan if that should be in the stars for us.”

In addition to Zane, Green is father to Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox. He also has a son, Kassius, 21, with former “90210” co-star Vanessa Marcil.

Zane is Burgess’ only child. She has previously thought about the possibility of having another baby.

“The rational part of my brain is like, ‘Let’s just wait and see, we’ll just give us some time,’” she told People in 2022, six months after Zane was born.

“Maybe we’ll be one and done, but then there’s that other part of me that’s like, ‘Now go on, one more time. Just do it one more time.’ So we’ll see. It’s definitely not in the near future. We are going to love on and live the best life with the babies that we have at home, and it’s a never-say-never situation.”

Green and Burgess, who teamed up as partners on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2021, announced in February 2022 that she was pregnant. A few weeks later, she revealed she had been on birth control at the time.

“I was on birth control,” she wrote in a fan Q&A on her Instagram stories. “We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it.”