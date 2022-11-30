Two of Brendan Fraser's adult sons joined their dad for a screening of "The Whale," posing for rarely-seen pics.

The 53-year-old actor attended the New York City screening for his new film "The Whale," in which he plays an English teacher who battles obesity while trying to form a relationship with his teenage daughter. The buzzed-about drama, directed by Darren Aronofsky, will be released on Dec. 9.

Fraser was accompanied by two of his sons: Holden Fraser, 18, and Leland Fraser, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Afton Smith. They also have a 20-year-old son, Griffin.

Smith and Fraser wed in 1998 and announced their split in 2007. Brandon is now dating makeup artist Jeanne Moore.

On Nov. 29, Fraser told Interview Magazine that he was inspired by his son Griffin to play 600-pound Charlie (wearing prosthetics).

"My oldest son Griffin has special needs," Fraser told the magazine. "He’s autistic. He just turned 20. He’s a big kid. He’s six foot five. He’s got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity."

Fraser added, "And because of the beauty of his spectrum — call it a disorder if you will, I disagree with you — he knows nothing of irony. He doesn’t know what cynicism is. You can’t insult him. He can’t insult you. He’s the happiest person and is, in my life and many others’, also the manifestation of love. Being with my kids and their mom and our family has given me such love that if ever I needed to hold something of value up to try and translate that to what was important to Charlie, I didn’t have to look far."

Fraser's children are rarely photographed in public, but "The Mummy" star has spoken of them fondly.

The father of three once told Rachael Ray that his sons love ramen noodles so "passionately" that he cooked it twice a week. For one of their birthdays, the kids even enjoyed a ramen-inspired cake.

"I have to make it twice a week," said Fraser, adding that his children were picky eaters. "I'd love to see them eat a salad every now and then."

