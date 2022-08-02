Brad Pitt can-can hardly believe how great daughter Shiloh is when it comes to dancing.

The Oscar winner gushed when discussing a video released in June by Hamilton Evans Choreography in which his 16-year-old daughter and a group of dancers perform to Doja Cat’s “Vegas.”

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” Pitt told “Entertainment Tonight” during Monday’s Los Angeles premiere of his new film, “Bullet Train,” about her interest in dance. He also said she’s “very beautiful.”

Pitt pointed out that his own dance skills are, well, the pits.

A very colorful Brad Pitt attends the premiere of "Bullet Train" on Aug. 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

“I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he said, while laughing.

The "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood" star sported an eye-popping green suit with a teal shirt and yellow and red sneakers at the premiere, which follows last month's bold fashion choice when he wore a skirt and combat boots at the German premiere of "Bullet Train."

Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie are parents to Shiloh, as well as Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Jolie recently announced that Zahara would enroll at Spelman College, a historically black liberal arts women’s college in Atlanta.

Pitt said he hopes their kids can pursue passions that make them happy.

“I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish,” he said.

Jolie, who also showed off her own dance moves by doing the electric slide in honor of Zahara going to Spelman, has also talked about the importance of letting their children explore their talents and follow their interests.

“As parents, we encourage our kids to embrace all that they are, and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us,” Jolie told Harper’s Bazaar in 2019.

“I learn from their strength,” she said.