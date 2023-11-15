Former Olympic skier Bode Miller became overwhelmed reading a letter he penned to his kids, including his late daughter who died five years ago.

Bode Miller read the letter aloud on the show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" in a clip posted to YouTube Nov. 6. He shares 1-year-old daughter Scarlet and four sons — Nash, 8, Easton, 5, and 4-year-old twins, Asher and Aksel — with his wife Morgan Miller. The couple also shared a daughter Emeline, often called Emmy, who died in 2018 at the age of 19 months from a drowning accident. Bode Miller also has two children, son Samuel (Nate) and daughter Neesyn Dacey (Dace), from previous relationships.

Bode Miller showered his kids with praise in his letter.

"You are the coolest, most exciting, most fun little humans I could've had in my life," he said. "I love you. I'm proud to be your dad."

He then remarked on Emmy specifically.

"And then just Emmy," he said fighting thick tears. "I've missed you so much and I'm coming to see you. Love, dad."

Bode Miller broke down in sobs.

"So tough," he said just before he clip ended.

The Millers announced Emmy's death on Instagram June 2018. Local authorities said at the time that she drowned in the pool of a neighbor's home during a party her parents were attending. Paramedics performed CPR before rushing her to a nearby hospital, but she was unable to be revived.

“Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday,” Bode Miller wrote at the time. The carousel post featured pictures of the toddler and a video of her repeatedly saying, “Hi Dada.”

“Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten,” he penned.

The family experienced another medical emergency in July when three of their kids got carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Two weeks ago, we had a crane at our house to remove our broken hot tub. Asher, Aksel and Scarlet innocently stood on the front step of our house to watch the action which resulted in them getting carbon monoxide poisoning due to the lack of airflow in our driveway landing them in the ER,” Morgan Miller wrote alongside a video of her kids at the hospital.

"They were on high flow oxygen for over four hours. It was a terrifying experience but thanking my lucky stars they are okay," she continued in the caption.

In December, Morgan Miller also revealed their son Asher experienced a febrile seizure, which is usually caused by a fever spiked from an infection, per the Mayo Clinic. They "are usually harmless" and only last a few minutes.

“Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it’s not something we’re unfamiliar with,” Morgan Miller wrote on her Instagram story at the time. “Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child.”