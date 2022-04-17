Goldie Daly is not having a great time at Easter this year.

TODAY’s Carson Daly shared a photo on Instagram documenting one of the more traumatizing moments of his family’s Easter Sunday celebration in Oklahoma, courtesy of Blake Shelton. In the photo, Shelton donned a pink fuzzy onesie with bunny ears and smiled wide for the camera.

However, 2-year-old Goldie didn’t have the same reaction.

Rather than smiling for the camera and posing for a nice photo with the country superstar, Goldie appeared to be screaming and crying with a mouthful of food as she tried to free herself of Shelton’s embrace.

“Goldie’s not so sure about this Oklahoma #EasterBunny,” Carson captioned the post, adding the hashtag, “#HappyEaster.”

TODAY meteorologist Al Roker left a comment on Carson’s post, writing, “Hope Uncle Blake is kicking in for the therapy that will be needed.”

Carson’s wife, Siri Daly, shared the same photo on her Instagram to commemorate the occasion along with another photo posing with Gwen Stefani, Shelton’s wife.

“Easter… Oklahoma style 🤠,” she wrote in the caption.

Shelton seemed awfully proud of his Easter Bunny costume though. On Instagram and TikTok, the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer shared a short video clip walking down the hallway proudly in his pink onesie. In the distance and off camera, you can hear laughter when his costume is spotted.

“Happy Easter everybody,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “You’re welcome.”

Stefani also shared an extended video of Shelton modeling his costume on Instagram. After the clip of him walking down the hallway of their home, it cut to a close-up shot of “The Voice” coach smiling and waving at the camera.

“hoppy #Easter from me + the easter blakey 🐰🐰🐰,” she captioned the post.

Carson’s longtime friendship with both Stefani and Shelton goes back decades.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer has known Carson since his days on MTV’s “TRL” while the TODAY co-host has been hosting “The Voice” where Shelton has served as a coach for nearly 11 years. So it comes as no surprise that he was asked to officiate the couple’s wedding last year.

During an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last month, Stefani shared why Carson was such a perfect fit for the role, telling the host, “I just had the idea of Carson because he’s the one person that we both know so well and we’ve known through the years.”

“I just wanted it to be serious and I wanted someone that is in our spiritual circle that was going to be there,” she later added, explaining that she was “nervous to ask him.”

Shelton took a less sentimental approach when explaining why Carson was the right choice for the job, telling host Seth Meyers on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” last October, “The way he handled those wet T-shirt contests back in the day when he was hosting those Spring Break specials, we knew he had to be the guy for us.”