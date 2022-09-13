Ben Stiller brings daughter Ella to Emmys red carpet

Ben Stiller just won major brownie points with his daughter, Ella Stiller, by taking the 20-year-old as his date to the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

It was a special night for the actor, whose Apple TV+ show "Severance" was nominated in several categories, including for the outstanding drama series award. Stiller, who served as executive producer on the show, was nominated in the outstanding directing for a drama series category.

Such a sweet (and stylish) father-daughter moment. Richard Shotwell / AP

Although he didn't take home any awards by the end of the night, Stiller certainly won big on the red carpet and turned heads in a dapper tuxedo and bow tie.

The actor seemed to coordinate ensembles with his daughter, who looked stunning in a sleek black gown with a high slit and plunging neckline. Ella Stiller also wore her blond locks in a shaggy, textured blowout.

Ben Stiller, who also has a 17-year-old son named Quinlin with his wife, Christine Taylor, has brought his daughter to several red carpets with him over the years.

In 2019, the pair attended the Rosie’s Theatre Kids Fall Gala in New York together and once again stuck to a mostly black aesthetic for their outfits.

These two have their red carpet game mastered. Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

Earlier that year, the father-daughter duo partnered up on the Golden Globes red carpet. Ben Stiller sported a classic black tuxedo and Ella Stiller, who was 16 at the time, rocked a beautiful blue sweetheart neckline gown.

Ella and Ben Stiller at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Ben Stiller has had a pretty impressive career, but in a 2018 interview with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist, the actor said that he doesn't want his kids to feel pressured to follow it.

"I tend to try not to force my children to watch my movies, just as a parenting technique, just for down the line," he said, laughing.