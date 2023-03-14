"BBC Dad," aka Robert E. Kelly, shared new family photos for the anniversary of the viral video that reminded every parent to lock the door.

"Some BBC Dad content since the 6th anniversary of the original video was last Friday," Kelly tweeted on March 14, sharing photos of his wife Kim Jung-A, their daughter Marion, now 11, and son James, 6.

"Marion had a singing performance this past weekend, so we got some nice family pictures," wrote Kelly. "Thanks again to all of you who follow me (because) of the video. My family and I (are) flattered by your kindness."

ICYMI (although, how could you?), we'll revisit March 10, 2017, when Kelly, a professor of international relations at Pusan National University in South Korea made a live television appearance on BBC.

Kelly was discussing the impeachment of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye when 4-year-old Marion burst into the room with a confident strut.

"I think one of your children just walked in," said host James Menendez, before pivoting back to the serious topic.

While Kelly attempted to keep his daughter at bay, James, then 9 months old, scooted into the room in his baby walker, joining his sister in front of the camera.

Mom Jung-A then flew into the room, grabbed both children and pulled them out of the room.

"My apologies," Kelly told the interviewer, before continuing the interview.

Kelly was instantly dubbed "BBC Dad" on social media, as people affectionately called the interview iconic television.

That day, Kelly published a statement on his blog.

“My family and I would like to thank our many well-wishers. We are just a regular family, and raising two young children can be a lot of work," he wrote. "Because of that, it seems that the video has resonated with parents around the world, and we are flattered at the many gentle sentiments about our children. Thank you. We love them very much, and we are happy that our family blooper brought some laughter to so many."

Kelly cleared up conspiracy theories about his family.

"Yes, the woman in the video is my wife, Jung-A Kim/김정아, not my nanny," he wrote. "No, Jung-A did not use too much force in removing the children from the room. It is quite apparent from the video that she is frantically trying to salvage the professionalism of the interview. The children were not injured."

The dad wrote that he was not "shoving" Marion out of the way: "I was trying to slide her behind my chair where there are children’s toys and books, in hopes she would play with them for a few moments until the interview ended."

Additionally, the video was not staged, and yes, he clarified, he wore pants during the interview. Kelly added that his family was "mortified" by the interruption and assumed that his television career had ended.

"We have no comment on the many social analyses of the video," he concluded. "We see this simply as a very public family blooper, nothing more.”

Days later, the entire family returned to the BBC in their first (proper) interview, during which Jung-A explained that she didn't realize her children had joined their dad until it was too late.

"It was a kind of black out," she said.

The following year, Kelly elaborated on the "overwhelming reaction" from parents.

"Parents in particular saw themselves in our shoes, struggling to balance work and life," he wrote in a post published on Lowery Institute. "As work becomes more flexible due to smartphones, super-light laptops, the cloud, and so on, it increasingly follows us home. I do a lot of my job from my home office, including most of my TV appearances. Many of the comments we received were from parents who had had similar experiences, such as locking themselves in the bathroom so their kids could not interrupt a radio interview."

Kelly vowed that public statement would be his last — but fortunately, it was not. Each year, the professor has humorously celebrated the incident with a social media tribute.

"Ask Me Anything," he tweeted in 2018. "Today is the anniversary of the #BBCDad video."

In the thread, Kelly answered questions like, "Have you put a lock on the door?" ("There was already a lock," he answered. "I just forgot to enable it"), "Has your daughter watched the video?" ("Yes") and "Does she always walk with such confidence?" ("Yes. Her behavior in the video is typical").

Kelly has also shared the occasional family photo.

Kelly did not immediately return a request for comment from TODAY.com.

