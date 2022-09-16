Andy Cohen's son gives a review of Cher and it's hilarious

Watch what happens when Andy Cohen introduces his 3-year-old son, Ben, to pop icon Cher.

In an Instagram video on Sept. 16, Cohen announces that he and Ben started their morning with a Cher-heavy playlist.

“What do you think of Cher?” Cohen asks.

“She was a singer,” a tiny voice says off-screen. “She was singing too loud for me.”

But the Bravo host — who is a diehard fan — refuses to accept Ben's review.

“You loved it,” Cohen tells him. He then reminds the preschooler that Cher reminded him of of Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen,” because “they’re both good singers.”

“It wasn’t too loud,” Cohen says.

“Yeah, it was,” the little boy replies.

“It was Cher,” Cohen says, to which Ben quips, “It was Elsa.”

It’s only a matter of time until Ben is belting the lyrics to "If I Could Turn Back Time.” As Cohen explains to Ben in the clip, “There’s gonna be a lot of Cher in your life.”

During a 2019 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Cohen revealed Cher has nicknames for him and his BFF Anderson Cooper.

“We have a little bit of a texting relationship, Cher and I. It’s crazy,” Cohen shared. “She says I’m the evil one, and Anderson’s like the nice one saving the world.”

Cohen welcomed his second child, a daughter named Lucy, in April. Both of his kids were born with the help of a surrogate.

Luckily, Benjamin is more fond of Lucy than he is of Cher.

After bringing Lucy home from the hospital earlier this year, Cohen asked if it was fun to have his little sister at home.

“Yes, I love her,” Ben gushed.