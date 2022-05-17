Andy Cohen’s son, Ben, has only been a big brother for 2 1/2 weeks, but the 3-year-old already appears to be smitten with his newborn sister, Lucy.

And Dad thinks he knows what made the adjustment — from only child to sharing the love — an easier one for the little guy.

When TODAY caught up with the talk show host and “Real Housewives” executive producer at the NBCUniversal upfront presentation Monday, he explained that Ben simply learned from example.

“Well, I think the best thing for us has been that we saw Anderson (Cooper) welcome a little brother for Wyatt, so Ben got to see that up close," Cohen noted.

Cooper and Cohen have been close friends for decades and act as honorary uncles to each other's children. So when the CNN anchor welcomed his newest addition, baby Sebastian, in February, Ben had the chance to watch the Cooper family — including big brother Wyatt — adjust to the happy change.

"It helped make the transition in my home a little easier," Cohen added.

Fans got a glimpse of that shortly after Lucy arrived on April 29, when the proud father of two shared a clip of Ben and his sister to his Instagram story.

Andy Cohen / Instagram

“Are you happy to see your little sister?” Cohen asked in the video, to which Ben responded, “Yeah. She’s sleeping. She’s making little noises.”

And when asked if he enjoyed having his sibling around, the toddler summed up his feelings about her presence perfectly.

“Yeah, I love her." he said.