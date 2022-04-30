IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andy Cohen is on 'cloud nine' as he shares sweet photo of newborn daughter Lucy

The Bravo producer and media personality is basking in the glow of his first days as a girl dad.

Andy Cohen shares sweet picture of his newborn girl

April 30, 202200:48
/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

Andy Cohen is relishing his first days as a girl dad.

The Bravo producer and media personality shared a new pic on Saturday of his newborn daughter Lucy after announcing her birth via surrogate on Friday, April 29.

"Greetings from Cloud 9," Cohen wrote in the caption, paired with the sweet hashtag, "#ILoveLucy"

On Friday, the 53-year-old wrote on Instagram when introducing her to the world," “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!”

“She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" he added. "Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!”

The “Watch What Happens Live” host welcomed his first child in 2019, a son named Benjamin, who also was born through surrogacy.

“He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen,” Cohen wrote on Instagram at the time of Ben's birth. “I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

Shortly after Ben’s birth, Cohen opened up to TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about fatherhood.

“There is a comfort in knowing that he’s there waiting for me,” he said of Ben. “I went out for my first night away from him, just for dinner with friends the other night, and I was sitting there and I realized, ‘Wow! I love it that he’s there at home for me.’ It’s an anchor. It’s my family. I was like, ‘I love this feeling.’”

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s sons take over ‘WWHL’

April 14, 202201:30
Alexander Kacala

Alexander Kacala is a reporter and editor at TODAY Digital and NBC OUT. He loves writing about pop culture, trending topics, LGBTQ issues, style and all things drag. His favorite celebrity profiles include Cher — who said their interview was one of the most interesting of her career — as well as Kylie Minogue, Candice Bergen, Patti Smith and RuPaul. He is based in New York City and his favorite film is “Pretty Woman.”