Andy Cohen is on 'cloud nine' as he shares sweet photo of newborn daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen is relishing his first days as a girl dad.

The Bravo producer and media personality shared a new pic on Saturday of his newborn daughter Lucy after announcing her birth via surrogate on Friday, April 29.

"Greetings from Cloud 9," Cohen wrote in the caption, paired with the sweet hashtag, "#ILoveLucy"

On Friday, the 53-year-old wrote on Instagram when introducing her to the world," “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!”

“She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" he added. "Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!”

The “Watch What Happens Live” host welcomed his first child in 2019, a son named Benjamin, who also was born through surrogacy.

“He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen,” Cohen wrote on Instagram at the time of Ben's birth. “I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

Shortly after Ben’s birth, Cohen opened up to TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about fatherhood.

“There is a comfort in knowing that he’s there waiting for me,” he said of Ben. “I went out for my first night away from him, just for dinner with friends the other night, and I was sitting there and I realized, ‘Wow! I love it that he’s there at home for me.’ It’s an anchor. It’s my family. I was like, ‘I love this feeling.’”