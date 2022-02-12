Andy Cohen and his son Ben meet Anderson Cooper's new baby Sebastian

On Saturday, Andy Cohen shared an adorable photo. In the sweet pic, we see the Bravo producer meeting the new baby boy of his best friend, Anderson Cooper.

And of course, who else came out for the first meeting of the minds? Cohen's son Ben, who just turned three last week.

"Today we met our new pal Sebastian Maisani-Cooper!" the 53-year-old "Watch What Happens Live" host wrote in the caption. "He’s a peaceful beauty. Ben calls him 'Wheels'! Mazel to Anderson & Benjamin."

The CNN anchor announced on Feb. 10 that he and his best friend, Benjamin Maisani, have welcomed their second child, a boy named Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

Sebastian, who weighed 6.8 pounds at birth and was born via surrogate, joins nearly 22-month-old brother, Wyatt.

“He is healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups are to me adorable,” Cooper told viewers on Thursday. “He mostly just sleeps and eats, and he certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

After his surprise announcement, Cooper shared a picture of Sebastian on his Instagram — the first photo of his second child.

“Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born,” the caption read, accompanied by a sweet photo of the beaming father holding and looking down at his infant son who, yes, even appears to be smiling.