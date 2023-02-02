Listen to Andy Cohen's adorable 'good morning' song with daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy has her very own music teacher!

The "Watch What Happens Live Host" shared an Instagram video of he and his 9-month-old daughter appreciating a quiet morning while singing "Good Morning," a song performed by Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney in the 1939 film "Babes In Arms" (and later featured in the 1952 film "Singin’ in the Rain.")

"Good morning," the Bravo host, 54, captioned his a capella act, through which Lucy sits beside her dad in a navy-blue onesie.

In July 2022, Cohen also sang the Grateful Dead's "Candyman" to his daughter, in a video post to which the band's official Instagram account left rainbow and lightning bolt emojis.

"I love singing to my girl," Cohen captioned that Instagram performance. "Every week she gets a little more 'awake.'"

Cohen has even improvised his own tunes — in 2019, he shared a video of his "new single coming soon" called "Face Full of Feet" in which Benjamin pushed against the dad's chin with his toes.

Lucy and her big brother Benjamin, who will turn 4 on Feb. 4, arrived through surrogate births.

Between his television and radio gigs (and a newer position as crawling coach), Cohen looks forward to mornings with his kids.

"Some nights, I’m not there to tuck Ben in because I have to go to my show; some nights, I can," he told Scary Mommy in Nov. 2022.

"[But] we definitely have a few hours every morning and then, you know, throughout the day and all the weekends," added Cohen. "So it’s pretty good. I feel like they know I’m always around, and as inconsistent as my work schedule is, I’m consistent with them, which I think is super important."