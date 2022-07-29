Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy is 3 months old!

The Bravo TV host shared an Instagram portrait celebrating the milestone — with her full head of hair and gorgeous blue eyes.

"Three months!" Cohen, 54, captioned his post.

Four days earlier, Cohen shared a video of Lucy sitting on his lap with a quizzical expression while he serenaded her with The Grateful Dead's "Candyman."

"I love singing to my girl," he wrote on the post. "Every week she gets a little more 'awake.'"

Cohen announced Lucy's April birth with their very first Instagram selfie.

"HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!" he wrote. "She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!”

Cohen is also the father of Benjamin, who was born in 2019 in surrogacy, just like Lucy.

When Benjamin was born, the "Watch What Happens Live" host fell hard for fatherhood.

"WOW! This is my son," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white pic of their skin-to-skin session. "I’m in love. And I’m speechless."