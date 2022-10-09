Andy Cohen posts hilarious video with Anderson Cooper on how weekends have changed since becoming parents

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper had a bit of a chaotic weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Cohen shared a short video on Instagram from his afternoon plans with Cooper.

The two appeared to be sitting in a bookstore, with Cooper holding a baby out of frame. In the background of the video, several children could be heard yelling, crying and loudly talking as Cohen hilariously narrated the moment.

“Saturday afternoon, Ben, I mean Anderson,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host said, correcting his mistake. “Just a mellow Saturday."

Cooper chimed in, adding, “This is how we used to spend our Saturdays.”

“Wow, life has really taken a turn,” Cohen said, before Cooper asked him what he was drinking. Cohen lifted a small paper cup, confirming that it was just water.

As the cacophony of noise continued around the two dads, Cohen added, “Wow, Saturday, we’re getting our party on, huh? This is awesome. Remember when we used to be guys around town. Do you remember that?”

Cohen and Cooper have been friends for over two decades, even forging a second generation of friendship through their young children. Cohen has two kids, a 3-year-old son Ben and a 5-month-old daughter, Lucy, while Cooper has two sons, Wyatt, 2, and 7-month-old Sebastian.

During one of the duo’s recent hangouts, Cohen and Cooper had a chance to compare their experiences with young children. Cohen inquired about Cooper's life as a father, asking the CNN anchor, “So Anderson, I’m dealing with major mood swings and irrational temper tantrums. What are you dealing with these days?”

“I don’t know, my kids are pretty great,” Cooper replied.

Cohen was shocked and asked, “What? What? Like there’s gotta be some wrinkle right now,” only for Cohen to realize that things were going smoothly in the Cooper household.

“Oh that’s nice. Great, so everything’s peachy at your house. Oh good, and you had a great vacation?” Cohen asked, to which Cooper replied, “Just hanging out with the kids.”

Despite their opposite experiences raising young children, Cohen’s family has learned a lesson or two from Cooper’s, including preparing Ben to be a big brother.

In May 2022, Cohen opened up to TODAY at the NBCUniversal upfront presentation about where Ben drew inspiration before his younger sister was born.

“Well, I think the best thing for us has been that we saw Anderson (Cooper) welcome a little brother for Wyatt, so Ben got to see that up close,” Cohen said, later adding, “It helped make the transition in my home a little easier.”