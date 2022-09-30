Anderson Cooper’s son Wyatt has an adorable morning tradition with his baby brother

Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt is such a good brother!

During a Sept. 28 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the CNN anchor shared the darling way his son Wyatt, 2, wakes up his little brother Sebastian, 7 months.

"I wake up Wyatt first and then he wants to come with me to wake up Sebastian," Cooper told Colbert. "And he likes to get in Sebastian's crib and he has this thing now — I don’t know where it came from — he’s like, ‘I want to smell Sebastian, I want to smell the baby.'"

He continued, "So I'm like, 'OK, smell the baby,' and he smells the baby's head and every time he says the same thing which is, 'He smells like an angel.' I'm like, 'Are you from a Christmas special?'"

Colbert joked, "Get that kid over to Hallmark."

In February 2022, Cooper announced that he and friend Benjamin Maisani had welcomed son Sebastian Luke, about two years after the birth of Wyatt Morgan. Both boys were born using a surrogate.

"He is healthy and happy, even his occasional hiccups are to me adorable," Cooper said of Sebastian. "He mostly just sleeps and eats, and he certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Cooper explained in April 2022 how he helps Wyatt understand his little brother.

Recalling childhood with his late brother Carter Vanderbilt Cooper, Cooper said, "When I was growing up, when I came, my brother was 2 years and like four months older and every childhood photo I have is, I’m very happy as a little baby and my brother’s chewing the inside of his lip."

"I didn’t want Wyatt’s life to suddenly, cataclysmically change — and like there’s this crying baby," he told Colbert. "Wyatt’s not on top of him every day. We go out a lot."

"Also, I’ve started doing this thing with Wyatt where we both sort of make fun of Sebastian — I mean, not in a bad way," he shared.

When Sebastian cries, Cooper and Benjamin would mimic the sound. "And he really likes it!" the dad explained.

On the Sept. 28 episode, Cooper admitted he got flack for the joke from "parents who know what they're doing."

