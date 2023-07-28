‘It’s a big deal’: Anderson Cooper asks for help finding his son's favorite stuffed animal

There's a miniature crisis unfolding in Anderson Cooper's household, and the desperate dad is asking his fans for help.

On Thursday, July 27, the CNN anchor posted a series of Instagram Stories, asking fans to help him locate his son Wyatt's favorite stuffed animal.

"I want to thank all of you who have sent me DMs, trying to help me find my son Wyatt's little brown bear, which has gone missing," the father of two said. "It's his favorite stuffed animal and as you know, if you're a parent, yeah: It's a big deal when it goes missing."

The father of two shared a series of photos of his 3-year-old son's beloved, missing stuffed animal — aptly named "Brown Bear" — on his Instagram account Thursday.

"I haven't been able to find it online and I'll actually post a picture of it right after this," Cooper said on his Instagram Stories. "A lot of you have sent images — I really appreciate it, that's so sweet of you and I'll let you know if I find it. If you happen to come across it, let me know."

Cooper then shared a series of photos of "Brown Bear" in an attempt to aid his followers in their search.

"This is Brown Bear!" Cooper wrote on one picture of the stuffed animal, the well-loved bear's ears chewed off and his fur clearly matted from all of the Wyatt love over the years.

"He has a nose sort of like Alf," Cooper captioned another photo of Brown Bear, holding the stuffed animal a little closer to the camera.

"He is very sweet," Cooper wrote in the following picture, giving fans a side profile of Brown Bear for identification purposes.

As Cooper said, every parent know that a case of a beloved missing stuffed animal or toy is never to be taken lightly — it's a five alarm, "all hands on deck" situation.

The CNN anchor then shared a sweet photo of Wyatt, holding his favorite Brown Bear in one hand and a Kermit the Frog stuffed animal in the other.

"If anyone knows who makes Brown Bear, please let me know!" Cooper wrote on the photo — one last plea from a father hoping to bring his son's favorite stuffed animal back home.

Cooper welcomed Wyatt into the world via surrogate in 2020. The news anchor named his son after his father, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, who died when Cooper was 10 years old.

Cooper is also the proud dad of 1-year-old Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, who was born via surrogate in 2022. Cooper shares both sons with his best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani.

In a follow-up post to his Instagram Stories, Cooper shared that he "thinks Brown Bear or his brother has been located."

"As soon as he returns home I will update you all," he wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for your help!"