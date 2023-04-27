Anderson Cooper is one proud pop!

The CNN anchor and dad of two is celebrating three years around the sun for his older son, Wyatt.

"This little peanut turned 3 today! Wyatt Morgan Maisani-Cooper," Cooper, 55, captioned a carousel of adorable photos on Instagram. "He and his brother Sebastian are the greatest blessings I could ever have hoped for."

In the first photo, Wyatt grins holding a cookie that also features a large smiley face.

The carousel of photos also shows a snap of Cooper hugging his son, as well as a full family photo featuring Cooper's co-parent and former partner, Benjamin Maisani, and younger son, Sebastian, 1.

Despite Wyatt indicating he is "1" in this photo, the cute tot is turning 3. @andersoncooper via Instagram

Friends and fans were quick to share birthday wishes for little Wyatt in the comments.

"Happy birthday to the most consistently sweet boy in all our lives! Anderson — the 3’s are a TRIP!!" Cooper's longtime friend Andy Cohen wrote.

Another wrote, "Happy Birthday Wyatt. You were the best news ever 3 years ago during the time of Covid."

Wyatt is named after Cooper’s father, who died when the news anchor was just 10 years old.

“I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” Cooper said when he announced Wyatt's arrival during an April 2020 broadcast.

Cooper told People in 2020 he used to worry that he wouldn’t get to experience fatherhood.

“When I was 12 years old and I knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me, because I thought, ‘I will never be able to have a kid,’” Cooper told the outlet. “This is a dream come true.”