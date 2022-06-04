Anderson Cooper’s new baby gives magnificent side-eye in new photo

It might be Anderson Cooper’s birthday, but his sons stole the show.

The CNN anchor turned 55 on Friday and celebrated the special day by posting adorable photos with his boys, Wyatt and Sebastian, on Instagram. The first photo shows Cooper with his 2-year-old son smiling and giving a thumbs up.

The second photo is just as cute and shows his 3-month-old baby giving a magnificent side-eye, as the doting father smiles behind him.

“Thanks for all the lovely birthday wishes. I feel so blissfully happy and lucky to have these two sweet, funny, little boys in my life,” the journalist captioned his post.

Anderson Cooper celebrating his 55th birthday with his newborn son, Sebastian. Instagran/Anderson Cooper

Cooper became a father of two in February. He announced live on air that he and his parenting partner, Benjamin Maisani, welcomed Sebastian via surrogate.

“He is healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups are to me adorable,” Cooper told viewers at the time. “He mostly just sleeps and eats, and he certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Both Sebastian and Wyatt, who was born April 2019, were given the last name Maisani-Cooper.

For his first-born's second birthday, Cooper shared a rare family photo of the four of them on Instagram.

Little Wyatt had quite the birthday month. In April, he also made headlines when he and Andy Cohen’s son, Benjamin, took over the “Watch What Happens Live!” studio. The toddlers sat in their famous father’s seats, looking like exact mini-me’s of their dads.

Related: