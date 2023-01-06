Al Roker’s children welcomed him back with a heartfelt message on TODAY

After two months away, Al Roker is back in Studio 1A and it's not just his TODAY Show family who is celebrating.

On Friday, Jan. 6, Al returned to the 3rd Hour of Today with co-anchors Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin. Al was first admitted to the hospital in November, 2022 for a blood clot in his leg. He was released on Thanksgiving Day, and later returned to the hospital before finally going home on Dec. 8 to recuperate.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

To celebrate his TODAY homecoming, Al's three children — Courtney, 35, Nick, 20, and Leila, 24 — took the time to record some loving "welcome back" messages for their father.

"Hey dad, just wanted to welcome you back to work and tell you I love you," Courtney said while standing next to her husband, Wesley Laga.

"We are so proud of you and we can’t wait to see you back in action back on the TODAY Show," his son-in-law said in the same video.

Next up was Al's son, Nick, who said: "We wish you all the best and all the love and we hope you really thrive in this new year."

As Al listened to and watched his children share their messages of love and support, he could not stop smiling — at times looking down and chuckling to himself before staring back at his children's recordings.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"We’re all so happy that you’re back in the office — we know how much you love your job, so we’re so happy that you can be back there and with your TODAY Show fam," Al's daughter Leila said. "Just wishing you the best day, and love you!"

After listening to all of his children cheer him on, Al shared that one of the silver linings of his months-long medical journey was "having them all together."

"Leila took time off from her job in Paris and was here for five weeks," he added. "Seeing them all together ... and they just fell back into their rhythms."

Al shared the sweet way his son Nick showed him love as he recovered.

"Nick would literally come around every 10 minutes and lean over and kiss me on the head, because he just towers over me," Al said, laughing. "I feel like a little Polly Pocket."

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Despite the health scare, Al said the ability to have all of his family members together, and even in the hospital with him as he recovered from a 7-hour surgery, was "really special."

"My daughter Leila spent four nights at the hospital. Nick came in; Courtney came in; My brother Chris, my sister Lisa flew in from Chicago," he explained. "All of you coming in to visit ... it meant so much."

Al said he missed being together with his TODAY Show colleagues.

“I have missed you all,” he said. “I’ve seen you all at different times but just (to be) together ... and we’re actually wearing pants!”

To celebrate the return of their co-anchor, Dylan said she wore the “brightest glasses I could find” while Craig honored Al with a pair of argyle socks.

“Ready to Roker and roll!” Craig said.

Related video: