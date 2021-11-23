Aaron Carter announces birth of son after fiancée’s emergency C-section: ‘Thank you lord’

Aaron Carter is a dad!

On Monday, the singer announced on Instagram that he and fiancée Melanie Martin welcomed their first child — a baby boy named Prince — and shared a picture of himself cutting the umbilical cord.

“Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here,” he captioned the photo.

“Prince is precious I love you son,” he continued. “Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god.”

Martin also expressed her joy about becoming a family of three.

“I love you guys so much thank you sooo much baby for taking such great care of me during the labor,” she commented on Carter’s post. “You made me feel so safe,” she added. “So excited to start this new journey with my babies.”

Carter, who shared many videos as he and Martin awaited their baby's arrival, also reposted a slide from Martin on his Instagram story that appears to show them in the hospital before the baby was born.

“@Aaron Carter I love you 3000 Babyyy is coming,” she wrote, along with two kiss emoji.

The couple kept fans in the loop by sharing the moments leading up to their baby's birth on Instagram. aaroncarter/ Instagram

In March, Carter revealed Martin was pregnant. The news came after the couple revealed in a June 2020 YouTube livestream that they had experienced a miscarriage after previously announcing during an Instagram Live that Martin was pregnant, according to People.

“She had a miscarriage,” Carter said in the livestream. “We got to let her heal and then we’re going to give it some time, and then we’re going to try again.”

“I got to take care of her,” he said at the time. “She’s going through a lot right now.”