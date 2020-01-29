How to score the best TV deals right now, according to Consumer Reports

'So grateful': Dads share #GirlDad photos in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death

"She's changed me for the better," wrote one dad in a post about being the father of a little girl.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

Dads everywhere, from television to Twitter, are sharing their own photos and stories about being a #GirlDad after the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash that killed nine people, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

After TV personalities like ESPN "SportsCenter" anchor Elle Duncan and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon shared memories of interactions with Bryant, in which he enthusiastically shared his love of being a dad to his four daughters, the internet erupted with posts about the joys of fathering girls.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B756OZWlbaS

The TODAY co-anchors got in on the trend, posting photos with their daughters on social media. Al Roker shared a photo of himself in Paris with daughters Courtney and Leila, saying, "Proud to be a #girldad." Craig Melvin shared a photo with daughter Sybil and the #GirlDad hashtag.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B751CfEBu6a

But the TODAY gang isn't alone in their love of the #GirlDad life.

"Their laughter is a symphony. Their wonder is a museum. Their love is light. I’m so grateful I’m a #girldad," wrote one Twitter user.

"She's changed me for the better," said another.

Below, we've rounded up some of the sweetest #GirlDad posts on the internet. Prepare for some daddy-daughter cuteness!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B76YuxbnjUE

https://www.instagram.com/p/B76YvaOJ8OV

https://www.instagram.com/p/B76YtJQpo5z

https://www.instagram.com/p/B76XkOXhsDO

https://www.instagram.com/p/B76Y2mvAK-L

https://www.instagram.com/p/B76YfwVJhpc

https://www.instagram.com/p/B76YtBbJLDt

New information emerges about helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Jan. 28, 202004:09
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.