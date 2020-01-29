Dads everywhere, from television to Twitter, are sharing their own photos and stories about being a #GirlDad after the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash that killed nine people, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

After TV personalities like ESPN "SportsCenter" anchor Elle Duncan and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon shared memories of interactions with Bryant, in which he enthusiastically shared his love of being a dad to his four daughters, the internet erupted with posts about the joys of fathering girls.

The TODAY co-anchors got in on the trend, posting photos with their daughters on social media. Al Roker shared a photo of himself in Paris with daughters Courtney and Leila, saying, "Proud to be a #girldad." Craig Melvin shared a photo with daughter Sybil and the #GirlDad hashtag.

But the TODAY gang isn't alone in their love of the #GirlDad life.

"Their laughter is a symphony. Their wonder is a museum. Their love is light. I’m so grateful I’m a #girldad," wrote one Twitter user.

"She's changed me for the better," said another.

Below, we've rounded up some of the sweetest #GirlDad posts on the internet. Prepare for some daddy-daughter cuteness!

Thank you Kobe! Now I know what it means to be a #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/u3GFRdAlt8 — Keith J. (@MrKeithJ) January 29, 2020

Never take moments for granted. Cherish every second you get to be with them. #girldad pic.twitter.com/bSvzWG5g7i — Ed Rosensteel (@edrosensteel) January 29, 2020

