Just 23 adorable photos of dads doing their little girls' hair

The bond that most dads share with their daughters is a special one, but when it comes to tasks like brushing and braiding hair, some dads may feel under-qualified for the job.

However, dads exist who are learning how to tie that perfect hair bow or blow dry wet locks at bedtime — just ask author and speaker Doyin Richards, who posts photos of himself and his fellow dads doing their kids' hair on his Instagram account, with the hashtag #daddydoinhair.

It's hard out there for little girls, but science has proven that a dad's love can help our daughters with interpersonal relationships with boys/men, academic achievement, healthy body image, and overall happiness. I can't count the amount of grown women I've spoken to who currently struggle in one or more of those aforementioned areas and attribute it to issues they had/have with their fathers. I have a laundry list of things about my kids that bug me, but one thing I'm extremely proud of is how confident they are. Can I create a French braid? No. But are my girls happy that I take the time to style their hair as best I can? Absolutely. So fellas, keeping making those lumpy ponytails, attend those endless tea parties, show our little girls that men can cook and clean, and keep telling them that they can do anything. It matters a lot, and we need to raise as many happy and confident girls as possible. #daddydoinwork #TeamDDW #feminism #GirlPower #dadsanddaughters

"I post these photos mainly to inspire dads that their role in raising children — especially little girls — is so important," Richards told TODAY Parents. "I always like to say little girls won't remember about lumpy ponytails and messy braids — but they will remember that you gave enough of a damn about them to try."

Richards says he wants his daughters to know he is able help with their hair, the same as with any other parenting responsibility he shares with their mother.

"In raising daughters, I knew I had a responsibility to learn how to style hair because I want them to expect that from me," said Richards. "Just like I want them to expect me to prepare meals, attend their school functions, go to doctor appointments, and help with homework. It's all a part of being a dad."

And Richards is not alone — these 23 other dads are proudly styling their little girls' hair, and looking adorable while doing it.

😍 the love of my life #daddysgirl #daddylife #daddydoinghair #blessed #family #love #mixedbabies #curlyhair

When in traffic do braids 😁 #daddydoinghair #braidbydaddy #daddysgirl #heislearning #thesetwo 💕

❤ These two. #daddyanddaughter #daddydoinghair

Papa tambe por, nada n' falta papa su mannan... #naturalhairkids #daddysgirl #daddydoinghair #zyvalovesit #lovethisman #hetries

Such a beautiful sight! #daddydaughtertime #daddydaughtertime #daddydoinghair #getyourhairdid #familygoals #familytime

Off to Swim Lessons! #daddydoinghair 👧🏽

Daddy getting that bitty ponytail juuuuuust right! 👌🏾 #teamDDW #daddydoinwork #daddydoinhair

Love moments like this #daddydoinghair #deepconditioning #papaslittlegirl #papadaughtertime

#daddydoinghair 💆

Priceless lol#daddydaughterbond#daddybrushinghair

Mikes new hairstyling career doesn't look promising according to this customer... #daddyhairstylist

As a single father I wear many hats - today I'm the hair straightener! No tip required!

