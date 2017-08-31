share tweet pin email

The bond that most dads share with their daughters is a special one, but when it comes to tasks like brushing and braiding hair, some dads may feel under-qualified for the job.

However, dads exist who are learning how to tie that perfect hair bow or blow dry wet locks at bedtime — just ask author and speaker Doyin Richards, who posts photos of himself and his fellow dads doing their kids' hair on his Instagram account, with the hashtag #daddydoinhair.

"I post these photos mainly to inspire dads that their role in raising children — especially little girls — is so important," Richards told TODAY Parents. "I always like to say little girls won't remember about lumpy ponytails and messy braids — but they will remember that you gave enough of a damn about them to try."

Never miss a parenting story on TODAY.com! Sign up for our newsletter here.

Richards says he wants his daughters to know he is able help with their hair, the same as with any other parenting responsibility he shares with their mother.

"In raising daughters, I knew I had a responsibility to learn how to style hair because I want them to expect that from me," said Richards. "Just like I want them to expect me to prepare meals, attend their school functions, go to doctor appointments, and help with homework. It's all a part of being a dad."

And Richards is not alone — these 23 other dads are proudly styling their little girls' hair, and looking adorable while doing it.

🎶 I can see clearly now... 🎶 Super dad even trims bangs like a pro! 💇 #daddydoinwork #teamDDW #dadlife #dadsofinstagram #daddydoinhair A post shared by Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

😍 the love of my life #daddysgirl #daddylife #daddydoinghair #blessed #family #love #mixedbabies #curlyhair A post shared by Samantha (@samantha_ailey) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

Mama caught Daddy doing his princess's hair before bed- while she practices her mirror pose. 💁🏾 #teamDDW #daddydoinwork #daddydoinhair A post shared by Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) on Aug 2, 2016 at 6:23pm PDT

When in traffic do braids 😁 #daddydoinghair #braidbydaddy #daddysgirl #heislearning #thesetwo 💕 A post shared by Palak Pitale Tinaikar (@palak_pitale88) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:22am PDT

❤ These two. #daddyanddaughter #daddydoinghair A post shared by Cait Ward (@caitymac79) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:11pm PST

Papa tambe por, nada n' falta papa su mannan... #naturalhairkids #daddysgirl #daddydoinghair #zyvalovesit #lovethisman #hetries A post shared by Saidiri Mongen-Sling (@_noxinespresso_) on Jan 20, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

Such a beautiful sight! #daddydaughtertime #daddydaughtertime #daddydoinghair #getyourhairdid #familygoals #familytime A post shared by devaśrī [dey-vuh-shree] (@the_devasri) on Aug 7, 2016 at 5:37pm PDT

Off to Swim Lessons! #daddydoinghair 👧🏽 A post shared by MonicaM.Fotos (@monmafoto) on Jun 29, 2016 at 11:32am PDT

Daddy getting that bitty ponytail juuuuuust right! 👌🏾 #teamDDW #daddydoinwork #daddydoinhair A post shared by Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) on Jul 26, 2016 at 11:24am PDT

Love moments like this #daddydoinghair #deepconditioning #papaslittlegirl #papadaughtertime A post shared by Carol Miller (@khaymiller) on Aug 4, 2015 at 8:12pm PDT

@fgwaltney getting his baby girl's hair ready for school tomorrow. @gwaltneyprincess08 #daddydoinghair #realmendohair #makingiteasyforme #heknowshowstressfulitistohavetwoheadstodo #iappreciateit. A post shared by Leteshia Gwaltney (@mrsgwaltney) on Sep 14, 2014 at 11:42am PDT

#daddydoinghair 💆 A post shared by Sam Juneau (@sjayyx3) on Jun 25, 2014 at 2:55pm PDT

Gotta make sure my youngin head straight! #SheHangingWitDaddy #WeChillen #MyBid #TheOldestLilMe #Kiyah #DaddyDoingHair A post shared by Shot Northern (@shotnorthern) on Apr 21, 2014 at 2:19pm PDT

One of the most attractive sexiest thing your man can do. Be a fantastic father. 👑 #daddyhairstyles @jcochran904 I'm so dang lucky. I don't forget. A post shared by Kelsey Cochran (@kelsey.cochran513) on May 6, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Having girls is so much fun specially having such a helpful hubby who helps me brush her hair while putting penny to sleep 👸👭🤗💑 #sarahisabelzav #daddysgirls #daddybrushinghair A post shared by Ursi Zavala💜🎶 (@ursizav07) on Oct 31, 2016 at 10:59pm PDT

Priceless lol#daddydaughterbond#daddybrushinghair A post shared by yajaira Perdomo (@yari0521) on Dec 30, 2014 at 1:32pm PST

Mikes new hairstyling career doesn't look promising according to this customer... #daddyhairstylist A post shared by Christine Williams (@mrswillis050611) on Mar 17, 2017 at 8:07am PDT