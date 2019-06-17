And you thought dad jeans were embarrassing. Jason Hilley, a father of two from Orlando, Florida, shimmied into a pair of skimpy shorts to teach his 14-year-old daughter, Kendall, a little lesson about fashion and modesty.

“You wear yours out in public? I will wear mine!” Jason, 39, captioned the hilarious video that he posted on Facebook. “Parenting 101!”

In the 75-second clip, which has gone viral with more than 200,000 shares, Jason struts into Kendall’s bedroom sporting a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes.

“I’m picking her up from school, with these on,” Jason declares, as Kendall erupts into a fit of giggles. Jason’s wife, Alison, is just as tickled by the scene, and can be heard laughing from behind the camera.

A few weeks ago, Kendall appeared in the family’s living room showing what her father thought was a little too much skin.

Jason Hilley with his wife, Alison, and their children Kendall and Walker. Courtesy of Jason Hilley

“I said, ‘Kendall, take my debit card and buy yourself shorts that fit,” Jason told TODAY Parents. “She got on her computer and did just that.” So, Jason said, he was confused when Kendall tried to leave the house her old ones.

“I asked, ’Why aren’t you wearing your new shorts? And she goes, ‘These are my new shorts!’” Jason told TODAY Parents. That’s when Jason had the brilliant idea to cut up his jeans.

“We joke around a lot, but Kendall knows when my jokes are serious,” Jason explained to TODAY Parents. “Kids will be kids and try to push the limits. That’s when I step in and try to correct the behavior with a little bit of humor. You don’t have to yell and scream and punish to get a point across.”

People have been praising Jason for his creativity in the comments. “I’m stealing this idea for when my daughter is older,” wrote one. Added another: “This is EPIC. What a good dad.”

According to Jason, Kendall and her brother, Walker, 8, don't embarrass easily. “Kendall is a cheerleader and asks me to do routines with her in out front yard,” Jason told TODAY Parents. “It’s quite a sight.”

