A dad in Los Angeles delivered a press conference about a day with his kids — and it’s comedy gold.

In the TikTok clip, Evan Kyle Berger, a comedian and stay-at-home dad, channels an athlete after a game by sitting in front of a sponsor wall. The sponsors? Skippy peanut butter and kids clothing brand Cat & Jack.

“Could you sum up the day?” a “reporter” asks.

“I honestly just felt like we got behind early after the milk spill and the marker on the wall,” Berger, who is wearing a T-shirt covered in rainbow stickers, replies. “I felt like we were playing catchup for the rest of the day.”

The questions keep coming and Berger is not in the mood.

“Before you went to the store, you called a time-out,” the reporter notes. “Was there an attitude change after that?”

“Yeah, it felt like we were losing our heads there for a minute,” Berger deadpans.

What about that snack that he served 30 minutes before dinner?

“Lost track of time, just wasn’t thinking,” Berger explains, as he pulls a Lego out of his hair. “And so three bites of dinner, that’s on me.”

The hilarious video, which was posted on Tuesday evening, has been viewed nearly 2 million times.

“No one else can win the internet in 2021 cuz it’s booked with this genius,” wrote one person.

Added another: “This is frighteningly accurate and so well done.”

Berger, who is the dad of a 6-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, hosts the Dumb Dad podcast with fellow comedian Kevin Laferriere. The longtime friends started sharing TikTok videos when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold last year.

“We post about stuff that we’ve experienced,” Berger told TODAY Parents. “The comment we get the most is, ‘You’re so relatable.’ We’ve had a lot of stay-at-home moms say, ‘I feel so seen right now! Thank you.’ The biggest compliment to us is that we’re helping other parents get through tough days.”