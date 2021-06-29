No matter how many expensive gifts you get for your kid, they’d rather jingle your car keys or bang on some pots. That’s why parents everywhere are applauding one Texas dad’s bracket-style competitions on TikTok.

In the viral videos, Austin Geter places two objects on the ground — a household item and a toy — and his 14-month-old daughter, Charlie, chooses between them. As the little girl crawls towards her preference, Geter, 29, delivers hilarious commentary.

“We got box and ball going head to head. Which one?” Geter says in one clip. “Oh man, this one’s close.”

Spoiler alert: Box takes it.

@charliegeter This is a HUGE tournament. And we are moving on to the semi finals next! I’ll post it soon 🥰 ♬ original sound - Charlie Bea Geter

It should come as no surprise that a doorknob knocks out a colorful plastic piano, or that a portable music speaker beats a light-up musical book. In the finals, all of Charlie’s toys are out and it’s between a screwdriver and a doorknob. In case you're wondering, the screwdriver wins.

Usually Geter can predict what Charlie will go for — but every once in a while the toddler will throw him for a loop.

“I couldn’t believe it when Charlie didn’t go for my shoe,” Geter told TODAY Parents. “I think my shoe went up against the unicorn toy. She loves my shoes and puts snacks in them. She could care less about the unicorn. Shoe, spoons, coasters, that’s what she cares about.”

@charliegeter The finals! It was a close one 😂 who did you pick to take it all? ♬ original sound - Charlie Bea Geter

Geter’s followers on TikTok can’t get enough of the tournaments and love cheering Charlie on.

“When u spend $60 on a toy but she picks the spoon,” wrote one person in the comments.

Added another, “Forget March madness. I'm way more invested in Charlie madness!"