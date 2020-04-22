Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

See why this dad's videos as wild 'dadosaur" are going viral

He may be messy and loud, but this dino-dad is cracking us up.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

A series of TikTok videos showing dad Frankie Mannella pretending to be a loud, mess-making dinosaur have gone viral, with millions of people logging into the popular app to check out the clips of a funny routine the family calls "dadosaur."

Mannella has his own TikTok account to share #dadosaur videos from, and one of his daughters, @olivemannella, has an entire account dedicated to, "exposing the lives of Dadosaur and Karen one TikTok at a time."

@olivemannella

No Karen’s were harmed in the making of this video... the saga continues 🦖 @frankiemannella @clmannella @elliemannella ##keepingbusy ##dadosaur ##fyp

♬ original sound - olivemannella

In the funny video clips, Mannella goes from a mild-mannered dad to a wild and crazy dinosaur when his daughters say the word "dadosaur." Mannella's wife plays the voice of reason, telling him not to make a mess or behave in such a destructive manner, making the other members of her family refer to her as "Karen," a name that has become synonymous in pop culture with a woman who complains a lot and ruins the fun of others.

In one TikTok, which has been viewed nearly eight million times, Mannella drinks from a milk jug while screeching like a dinosaur and spilling the liquid all over the kitchen. In another, his daughter brings her parents breakfast in bed, only to have Mannella go crazy, spilling juice all over their white bedding while behaving like a ... well ... dadosaur.

@olivemannella

Breakfast at dadosaur’s 🍳🦖 @frankiemannella @clmannella @elliemannella @dadosaur ##dadosaur ##tiktokcovers ##fyp ##foryoupage

♬ original sound - olivemannella

Commenters on the posts seem worried about Mannella's wife and the disaster zone she's living in.

"I think they really need to do something NICE for their mother," wrote one user. "I feel so sorry for her."

"OMG," wrote another. "I would be so annoyed after two times of my man doing this."

"This TikTok stream is going to make her alimony huge," another joked.

@olivemannella

Dad trains. Dadosaur SHREDS. 😤💪🏼 @frankiemannella @clmannella @elliemannella ##dadosaur ##leavingmybody ##stayhomestaystrong ##fyp ##foryoupage

♬ original sound - olivemannella

Not to worry, however: In other videos on the account, Mannella promises that after his dino-tantrums, he cleans up after himself and does his wife's messy laundry.

Other TikTok users call #dadosaur videos the "highlight" of their day, saying Mannella is "the best thing on TikTok."

"Here is a dad making a fool of himself to make his kids laugh," one commenter observed. "Parenting done right!"

Simple DIY dinosaur-hunting activity your kids will love

March 25, 202003:04
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.