Cutest dad goes viral after losing daughter's hamster

When Daniel Vreeman’s daughter, Stephanie, left for college, he inherited a lovable hamster named Chester.

"I've always had German Shepherds and at first I thought he was just some rodent," the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based litigator told TODAY Parents. But Vreeman, who is single, grew attached and found himself splurging on toys and treats for his new roommate.

“I’m an empty-nester now,” Vreeman explained. “I don’t have a lot to take care of, and I almost screwed up the one thing I have.”

my dad took over my hamster once i went back to college and ended up getting really attached and today he escaped and this goes to prove how truly pure my father is pic.twitter.com/JmTJl6jFBI — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 25, 2019

What Vreeman is referring to, of course, is Chester's great escape.

On Sunday, while Vreeman was cleaning the cage, Chester made a run for it. "I put Chester in this ball he likes to roll around in, and when I came back, he was gone," Vreeman said. "He'd somehow opened the top of the ball."

As Vreeman crawled around the house on his hands and knees with a flashlight, all he could think was, “How am I going to explain this to Stephanie?”

for all asking, this is Chester!! He’s the light of my life and not “just a hamster,” however, my dad was having a panic attack so i tried to calm him down by saying that!! pic.twitter.com/tcesO2oCxk — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 26, 2019

Luckily, the 19-year-old took the news in stride and posted their hilarious text exchange on Twitter to “prove how truly pure my father is.”

During the now-viral back-and-forth, Vreeman called Chester’s escape an “emergency” and his “biggest screwup ever.”

“If I can’t find him today, I’m not going to work tomorrow so I can keep looking,” Vreeman wrote, to which Stephanie responded, “Dad — he’s a hamster. I don’t blame you at ALL. You shouldn’t skip work. You are a lawyer and he is a hamster.”

Daniel Vreeman and Chester. Courtesy of Daniel Veerman

Vreeman even sprinkled flour on the floor to track Chester’s footsteps.

“I googled ‘How to find a hamster’ and some dude said to put flour down to see if he’s been in the area,” Vreeman revealed. “I also set food traps and rubbed peanut butter, his favorite food, all over my office.”

When the hamster was missing vs when your dad found him pic.twitter.com/t8i83wlaTV — 𝙹𝚎𝚗 🌼 (@jennyleitch2) November 27, 2019

After 12 agonizing hours, Vreeman was reunited with Chester. Vreeman found him hiding behind a book about Richard Nixon.

Vreeman is pretty certain he’ll forever be known as “hamster dad,” but he doesn’t mind.

As he told TODAY Parents: “It’s a pretty funny story.”