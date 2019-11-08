When Ashley Braun picked her 2-year-old daughter, Elsa, up from daycare recently, she noticed there was no hat in the toddler's cubby.

Braun's husband, David, had dropped Elsa off that morning, and when Braun found a knit diaper cover in the cubby, the Lindstrom, Minnesota mom put two and two together.

"Minnesota is freezing, so I put it on her because it was cold, assuming he thought it was a hat," Braun told TODAY Parents. "I showed the girls at daycare, who laughed endlessly."

Once she loaded Elsa into her car, Braun texted her husband, saying, "Honey, this isn't a hat. It's a diaper cover from when she was an infant. Notice the leg holes."

David's response:

"Oh, I thought those were for like pigtails."

Braun, who also has a 10-year-old son named Riley, says this isn't her husband's first time committing a fashion fail.

"He's dressed her funny numerous times — and it makes my day," Braun explained. "He's sent her in swim shirts, tiny play shorts meant for under her dresses, completely opposite patterned shirts and pants and numerous times in a pajama shirt or pants."

"I love it," Braun added. "He makes me smile every day."

David Braun with his daughter, Elsa, 2, and son, Riley, 10. Ashley Braun

Braun shared a screen shot of their text exchange, and the post has gone viral. More than 60,000 people have shared it, with several moms tagging their husbands to let them know this sounds like something they, too, would do.

So what did little Elsa think of her fashion misstep?

"Elsa didn't even notice it," said Braun. "She said thought it was hat as well... If it wasn't very small and meant for an infant or newborn tush, I'd definitely try the pigtails with it."

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parenting newsletter! Sign up here.