An adorable clip of a father and daughter singing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story 2” is going viral again three years later.

Dave Crosby, who performed the Randy Newman song with his oldest, Claire, when she was just 4, isn’t surprised the duet is striking a chord during the coronavirus health crisis.

“I think that people are realizing that family time and friends are a bright light in the midst of all this tragedy,” the Seattle-based dad told TODAY Parents. “We’re sticking together through something scary and it’s pretty awesome.”

This is THE best thing shared over social media in the past 2 weeks. What a beautiful moment. Truly wonderful. Thank you to my new favourite duo. pic.twitter.com/8vzcWXrXOc — terry kavanagh (@kipperkav) April 4, 2020

The 2017 video began circulating again after it was posted on Twitter over the weekend.

“This is THE best thing shared over social media in the past 2 weeks,” wrote a Crosby family fan. “Truly wonderful. Thank you to my new favorite duo.”

“Fantastic. That cheers me right up in these dark days,” replied one person.

Added another, “We need this in these times.”

Dave and Ashley Crosby with their children, Claire, Carson and June. Courtesy of Amanda Orleman Photography

The rendition catapulted both Crosby and Claire Ryann, 7, to fame. Crosby appeared on season 13 of “The Voice” and Claire starred as Rose, the granddaughter of Shirley MacLaine's character in the live-action remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

"Claire is crushing it," Crosby gushed. "Our YouTube channel has more than two million subscribers. We're constantly working on new music projects."

CORRECTION (April 6, 2020, 2:30 p.m. ET): In an earlier version of this story, we had a name wrong. The correct name is Dave Crosby.