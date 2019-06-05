Sign up for our newsletter

The video starts out with a scene familiar to many with infants at home. Dad’s lounging on the couch, watching TV, while his son sits up and appears to be watching along. Then Dad starts talking and the baby responds like he understands everything going on in the conversation.

“They need to work on that, right?” Dad says.

“Yes,” the baby agrees decidedly.

“Did you understand it, though?” Dad asks.

“No,” the baby says.

The baby asks another question, and then Dad replies.

“Oh no, no, not this one. This is the grand finale of this one,” he says.

The baby babbles something that sounds like “this is the last one.”

“Yeah, that’s the last one,” Dad agrees.

A little bit later, the baby garbles something and his dad responds as naturally as can be.

“That’s exactly what I was thinking! ... We think a lot alike.”

And the baby ends the chat with “bye, bye, bye.”

The video, posted less than a day ago, already has nearly 700,000 shares and 140,000 comments on Facebook. Someone also posted the video on Twitter and, in a rare moment of social media harmony, everyone loved it.

“When the baby shook his head ... that’s when I knew they were in fact having a legit conversation,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said:

“This is the BEST baby. All other babies are cancelled.”

While someone noted that the two are watching commercials, most agreed that they admired the dad for encouraging his son to speak and for having a fun, open dialogue.

“That’s right,” a Facebook user shared, “start the conversation bonding early.”

Another wrote: “That baby boy is gonna be as cute with as much personality as his sweet daddy. Precious!”

