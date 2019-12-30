Baby on the way: 15 of the cutest pregnancy announcements of 2019

There's nothing more joyful than announcing a pregnancy, and 2019 was filled with sweet ideas for telling friends and family there's a baby on the way. Whether it was our own TODAY co-anchors, celebrities or moms and dads on social media, we found ourselves getting excited right along with the parents-to-be when we saw the creative ways they announced their good news.

TODAY co-anchor announcements:

Carson Daly and wife Siri

Carson Daly announced on the air in September that he and his wife, Siri, are expecting their fourth child. NBC

This fall, Carson Daly announced during a TODAY broadcast that he and his wife, Siri, are expecting their fourth child this spring.

“We’re thrilled. We have the best family,” Carson said on the 3rd hour of TODAY. “We have a lot of fun, so we thought, ‘Why not? Let’s have another one.’”

The baby will join the couple's children Jackson, Etta and London to make it a family of six.

Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, announced their pregnancy this summer. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Dylan Dreyer, who opened up in April about her struggles with secondary infertility, announced the joyous news this summer that she and husband Brian Fichera are expecting their second child in January.

And, as her son Calvin helped reveal during the 3rd hour of TODAY, it's a boy!

Jenna Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager

Jenna Bush Hager announcing her pregnancy on TODAY. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

In April, Jenna Bush Hager announced she and husband Henry Hager were expecting their third child and their first baby boy.

Baby Hal was born in early August, and joined sisters Mila and Poppy.

Celebrity announcements:

Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom announced her pregnancy after winning an Emmy in September. Getty Images / IMDb

Rachel Bloom, star of CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," won an Emmy for outstanding music and lyrics in September at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony in Los Angeles. But it's what happened after that was even more special.

When asked what was next for her, the 32-year-old actress blurted out, "I’m pregnant, so that's what's next for me. Three months pregnant!"

Bloom is due in April 2020.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway announced her pregnancy this summer. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway announced she was pregnant with baby number two in July, by showing off her baby bump on Instagram and offering encouraging words of support to those going through "infertility and conception hell."

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, announced their pregnancy with a series of adorable family photos. laur_akins/Instagram

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are expecting another little girl. The country star, who's already dad to daughters Willa Gray and Ada James, took to Instagram to announce the happy news with a series of sweet family photos.

"I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way," Rhett wrote.

Sarah Palin's daughter, Willow Bailey

Willow Bailey announced in May that she is expecting twins. wbf_/Instagram

Willow Bailey, the daughter of 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, posted a an adorable Instagram photo of two onesies to announce she and husband Ricky Bailey were expecting twins.

Bailey welcomed her twin girls, Blaise and Banks, in November 2019.

The twins are the first children for the Baileys, who got married last year at a ceremony in the Palin family's home state of Alaska.

Michael Phelps

Michael and Nicole Phelps are about to make their brood a little bigger. Getty Images

With the help of their sons Boomer and Beckett, Michael Phelps and wife, Nicole, announced they were expecting their third child. In an adorable Instagram post, which shows the Phelps boys driving a motorized toy car with balloons spelling "baby" on the front, Phelps said, "Can't wait to see the journey that this takes us on."

The Phelps welcomed their second son, Maverick, in September 2019.

Instagram announcements

Celebs and TODAY co-anchors weren't the only ones to get in on the pregnancy announcement excitement in 2019! Below are some of our favorite announcements of a baby on the way from Instagram.