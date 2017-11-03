share tweet pin email

We love it when celebrities share baby photos on social media, but sometimes the cuteness starts even earlier, with equally adorable pregnancy announcements.

Whether donning an inventive costume, letting an older child make the big reveal or sharing a funny photo, these famous parents inspired us with their creativity.

See their memorable posts below.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Celebrities' most memorable baby announcements: See some of our favorites Play Video - 1:39 Celebrities' most memorable baby announcements: See some of our favorites Play Video - 1:39

Sean and Catherine Lowe, who met on Season 17 of "The Bachelor," let son Samuel star in their announcement.

BABA NUMBA TWO 👶🏼 A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

They weren't the only ones to enlist the help of a big brother.

Matching baby bumps. ✌️ A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Apr 18, 2016 at 11:38am PDT

I'm sharing some VERY exciting news on MollySims .com today!!!! http://www.whosay.com/l/eOR9kJk A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Sep 30, 2014 at 7:15am PDT

Jax is very excited but also a bit confused with the happy news he will have a little sister this fall. #grateful pic.twitter.com/xdy4vqlZLz — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 8, 2015

💗💗💗 A post shared by CaCee Cobb (@caceecobb) on Oct 21, 2014 at 1:31pm PDT

So excited to announce THE SEQUEL Coming later this year!! ... #BabyTown2 - Created by @kyle_newman and @jaime_king. Also starring #JamesKnight A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Feb 19, 2015 at 11:34am PST

Or big sister ...

Surprise! A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:52am PST

Merry Christmas from my family to yours! pic.twitter.com/EjlCoYbq — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) December 25, 2012

Bristol Palin shared a snap of the whole family.

so excited!! 😍 link in bio 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Dec 13, 2016 at 8:37am PST

Beyoncé told the world she was expecting twins in a colorful Instagram post, featuring a photo of herself kneeling in front of a floral wreath while wearing a long green veil.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Some stars — like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel — kept it sweet and simple.

Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes! This year, I'm getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN'T WAIT. #BoyOrGirl #YouNeverKnow #WeDontEvenKnow #WeAreTakingBets A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 31, 2015 at 3:29pm PST

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen posted a candid couple shot.

Ryan Lochte kissed wife Kayla Rae Reid's belly in a stunning underwater photo.

My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year! Best news I've ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017 A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Carrie Underwood made her pet pooches part of the announcement.

In honor of "Labor" Day...Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn't be happier! pic.twitter.com/bROrzuHJ4J — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 1, 2014

Others made use of special props. Gwen Stefani shared a photo of herself sporting a regal headpiece, writing, "I was ready to hand over the crown. but I guess I am still queen of the house. #itsaboy #surroundedbyboys."

I was ready to hand over the crown. but I guess I am still queen of the house. #itsaboy #surroundedbyboys A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jan 17, 2014 at 9:59am PST

Hilaria Baldwin clutched a tiny blue teddy bear.

Ireland, Carmen, Rafael, Hilaria and I are excited to share with you that we are going to have another little addition to our family. Another little boy coming this Fall 💙 A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Mar 9, 2016 at 12:01pm PST

And Kelly Rowland posted a picture of baby-size Air Jordans.

I'll be stuntin like my daddy..... A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Jun 10, 2014 at 4:06pm PDT

“American Pie” star Jason Biggs and his wife, actress/author Jenny Mollen, used an unusual device to share their happy news: a SnotSucker.

This is how I told my son babies are made. #numbertwo #nosefrida @fridababy #teetsreincarnated A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Lauren Conrad opted for an ultrasound pic.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Nick and Vanessa Lachey playfully posted about needing a "new crib."

👱🏽👩🏽👦🏻👧🏼👶🏼🐶 #LacheyPartyOf5... and Wookie! ❤️ A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Sep 2, 2016 at 9:27am PDT

Kevin and Danielle Jonas posed with a copy of "What to Expect When You're Expecting."

Prepping for baby number two! #babyjonas2 A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Apr 25, 2016 at 5:59pm PDT

Some celebs — like Busy Philipps — even shared a snap of their positive pregnancy tests.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel went the nostalgia route, opting to share baby photos of themselves.

And Jessica Simpson unforgettably revealed that she was going to be a "mummy" on Halloween in 2011, earning major points for originality.

AP via JessicaSimpson.com

Of course, you don't have to be famous to create an awesome pregnancy announcement! (And Simpson isn't the first to make hers Halloween-themed). Check out other creative announcements from moms-to-be here and here.

An earlier version of this post was published on June 9, 2015.