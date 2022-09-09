Watch this baby laugh hysterically as her grandmother chops veggies

A toddler with an infectious giggle is spreading joy to millions of people.

In a viral TikTok video, 11-month-old Remi is heard laughing hysterically as her great-grandmother chops veggies.

The adorable clip has been viewed nearly 7.5 million times since Remi’s mom, Jordan Snell, 23, shared it with her followers last month.

“There’s not going to be a single fruit or vegetable intact by the time you get home,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, "I want that giggle to be my ringtone so I can smile all the time and miss every call."

One Remi fan joked, "I would die for her."

Many viewers remarked on the sweet bond between Remi and her “Grandzee” Fran Gerlosky, who watches the little girl when Snell is at work.

“They’re best friends,” Snell, who lives in Florida, told told TODAY Parents. “They are always so excited to see each other. Remi’s face lights up and so does my grandma's."

Remi is melting hearts with her contagious laugh. Courtesy Jordan Snell

It doesn’t take much to get a laugh out of Remi, Snell said. Staircases, cucumbers and dancing make her roar. Remi also gets a kick out of dancing.

“She has a great sense of humor,” Snell revealed. “And she loves attention. When we’re at restaurants, she’ll turn around to make sure people are watching her eat. She likes eyes on her.”

Gerlosky, 69, is getting a kick out of her internet fame.

"She didn't expect to get this much attention," Snell said. "She had already cut up like four squash and the entire time (Remi) was laughing, so she decided to turn the camera on and boom! a viral video."

