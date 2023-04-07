A toddler made a mess washing dishes. His hilarious solution is going viral

A dishwashing toddler in Georgia has the internet bubbling with laughter.

In a TikTok video that has been seen more than 34 million times, Semaj Prather, 2, is shown standing on a stool at a kitchen sink. He’s hard at work rinsing a bowl, when his mother, Azha Prather, wanders into the room and asks what he's doing.

“Washing’ dishes,” the little boy replies. “Why you taking a picture of me?”

“I’m not taking a picture of you, but you’re making a mess,” Azha says. “You got water everywhere.”

Semaj glances at the floor. Yes, it’s wet — but he doesn’t see a problem.

“You got shoes on, though,” he tells her.

“What does that mean?” Prather asks.

Semaj is still confused as to what the issue is, but he's happy to offer a solution.

“So, go over there and clean up,” Semaj says, in the sweetest voice. His comedic timing is flawless.

“I mean, he’s not wrong… you got shoes on, you’ll be fine,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “He is like “maaaam I’m doing the dishes what more ya want from me.”

Several fans described the 2-year-old as an “old soul."

While speaking with People, Azha revealed that Semaj has a wide variety of interests — including washing dishes.

“He loves to read. He loves to play basketball, baseball,” Azha shared.

She said the kid in the viral video is “genuinely” who Semaj is at heart. He’s always making her laugh.

“Sometimes I look look at him and I”ll be like, ‘What did I — where did you come from? Who are you?’” Azha joked.

