These Halloween costumes from real TODAY fans are spooky good

Special delivery!

"We celebrated our first Halloween as a family of four with our UPS delivery driver and his special delivery, his baby sister — who was, in fact, a special and unexpected gift to our family," shared Christy Bjork Elias of Long Beach, Mississippi.

Dressed to impress

"Madelyn enjoying her cute costume her meme made her by hand," wrote Madelyn's mom, Kayla Blanchard of Orleans, Vermont.

Like father, like son

"My son wanted to be his dad for Halloween — not just any police officer, he wanted to be HIM!" explained Alison Patterson of Royse City, Texas. "I made his costume to look exactly like my husband's uniform."

'If that's a joke, I love it!'

"Remy (left) was 14 years old and Bill (right) was 5 months old when we dressed them up last year as Roy Kent and Ted Lasso from 'Ted Lasso,'" wrote Emily Moncur of Irvine, California. "We made the costumes, flag and props ourselves. We love dressing them up and we’re doing a costume a day for Bill on his Instagram @mrbillmcb every day this October to bring smiles to people's faces."

Who you gonna call?

"CJ Rudy (5) and Ace Rudy (3) love 'Ghostbusters,'" explained Amanda Rudy of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. "They’re bustin’ ghosts all day every day like Stantz and Venkman. They’re ready to believe you!!"

Are you guys ready for your power cheer?

"Who doesn’t love some Spartan cheerleaders?" said Erin Person-Murray of Clovis, California. "This was Halloween 2019."

This Herculean task was so worth it!

"Our family is known for our themed costumes. In 2020 we decided to do Greek mythology since we live in Nashville (the Athens of the South)," shared Jessica Turner of The Mom Creative. "We took photos at The Parthenon in Nashville. All the costumes had handmade elements or were completely handmade."

Bravo, everybody!

