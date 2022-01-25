The adorable way Dylan Dreyer's son welcomed her home after first day back to work

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer could not have forecasted a cuter welcome home from oldest son, Cal, after her first day back to work.

The mom of three, who gave birth to her son, Rusty, in September, returned to her TODAY family on the 3rd hour on Monday.

Upon returning home from studio 1A, Dylan posted a sweet snap of son Cal holding a homemade sign with a heartfelt message waiting for her at home.

"My first day back to work either got me a 'Good God, Mom' or a 'Good "Job”, Mom'. His smile says it’s the second one!" she captioned the photo, alongside #thanksbuddy.

Earlier in the day, Dylan had shared her excitement to be back to work with a carousel of photos showing her hugging TODAY colleagues posted to Instagram.

“So many hugs!!!,” she captioned the photos. “Oh how I missed my @todayshowfamily. It feels good to get right back into the swing of things!!”

Dylan and husband Brian Fichera are now parents to three boys, Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 2, and Rusty, almost 4 months.

The now family of five welcomed Russell “Rusty” James Fichera into the fold on Wednesday, Sept. 29, six weeks before his expected due date.

Before returning back to her role at TODAY, Dylan reflected on her maternity leave on social media.

"As I prepare to go back to work in a week, I’m baffled by where the time has gone," she wrote in an Instagram caption. "I know time will keep flying by so I’m soaking in every second and loving every minute of it. I’m also so lucky that I get to go back to a job I love and my kids get to see me loving what I do and working hard.”